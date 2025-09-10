Tree pruning every six months: Delhi PWD issues SOP for maintaining greenery

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a new standard operating procedure to improve the upkeep of greenery along its roads and also enhance public safety in the process. The order requires systematic pruning and removal of hazardous vegetation, and sets clear standards for planting, maintenance and contractor duties across the network.

Under the SOP, all trees along PWD roads must be pruned every six months and dead trees on central verges removed promptly. The document lists multiple objectives including safeguarding plant health, preventing accidents, improving aesthetics and supporting environmental sustainability, and directs officials to maintain a uniform height for plants on central medians.

Specific height limits have been prescribed: trees on central verges may grow up to five metres, while hedges and shrubs should be restricted to between one and 1.2 metres.