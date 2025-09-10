Two men, one juvenile arrested for allegedly killing bike taxi driver in Delhi, fourth accused at large

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a 30-year-old bike taxi driver after robbing him in Rohini Sector-26 area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Krishh (19) and Ankit Prashad Thakur (18), residents of Shahbad Dairy area.

A PCR call was received on Tuesday around 6.15 am regarding an accident at Shamshan Ghat Road, Rohini Sector-26. Police reached the spot where a male person was found lying dead on the road with blood scattered around.

One motorcycle was found parked on the road and another was found lying in a roadside drain in an accidental condition. Skid marks were also present there.

The deceased was identified as Rajjab Khan, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. Four stab injuries were found on the lower back, one stab injury on the chest and one stab injury on the left shoulder of the body.

During the investigation, the dedicated team scrutinised CCTV footage of numerous cameras installed at and around the scene of the crime to get a clue about the alleged and also roped in local informers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

One of the motorcycles found at the spot was registered in the name of Kamlesh, who disclosed that the vehicle had been taken by his son Krissh. Later, Krissh was arrested at Shahbad Dairy.

He confessed that he, along with his three associates, had committed the crime. On Tuesday, around 3.30 am, Krissh, Ankit, and a juvenile gathered at a park in Rohini Sector-17.

They received a call from one of their associates that he was planning to come to Rohini Sector-17 on a bike and suggested that they could rob the driver, the DCP said.

Around 4 am, the deceased, along the associate, reached near the park. The accused persons robbed Rajjab Khan of Rs 570 and his mobile phone.

Thereafter, the said associate left for Shahbad Dairy, while the remaining three accused proceeded towards Rohini Sector-26 on the motorcycle of Krissh.

Rajjab Khan chased the group on motorcycle and intercepted them near a school. At this point, Ankit took out a knife and stabbed him, causing his death. All three fled from the spot, abandoning Krissh’s motorcycle which got stuck in the drain.

Later, two others were also nabbed by police, and efforts are being made to trace the fourth accused, police added.