Woman jumps off Delhi's Signature Bridge into Yamuna

NEW DELHI: A woman allegedly jumped into Yamuna river from Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

A call regarding the incident was received around 6.

30 am, following which teams of the Delhi Police and the Fire Department rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said.

A search and rescue operation is underway but the woman is yet to be traced, the officer added, adding that efforts are on to identify her.

"CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to gather more details," he added.