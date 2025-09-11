82 nominations filed for four central posts

NEW DELHI: With just a few days left for the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, representatives of various student parties filed 82 nominations amid heavy police security on Wednesday for the posts of president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

The nomination process was conducted peacefully, with large crowds of student supporters carrying party flags, raising slogans, and cheering for their candidates.

Chief Election Officer Professor Raj Kishore Sharma said that for the post of president, 21 nominations were filed, of which three were found ineligible. For vice-president, 15 nominations were filed, with three declared ineligible. For secretary, 20 nominations were submitted, with one ineligible, and for joint secretary, 17 nominations were filed, with two ineligible.

Professor Sharma said, “The process of nominations went on smoothly. For those whose nominations were found to be ineligible, we re-showed them their papers for clarifications. The final list will be out on September 11.”

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad released a list of six probable candidates for the elections. The names include Aryan Maan, Deepika Jha, Govind Tanwar, Kunal Chaudhary, Lakshay Raj Singh and Yash Dabas. All six filed their nominations. From this list, ABVP will nominate four final candidates for the students’ union.

The central panel will be announced on September 11, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. The university administration has scheduled the DUSU elections for September 18, with results to be declared on September 19.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “Today six of ABVP’s probable candidates have successfully filed their nominations and I extend my best wishes to them. The ABVP-led DUSU has consistently raised significant issues during its tenure—such as ‘One Course–One Fee’, hostel allocations, effective functioning of Internal Complaints Committees.”