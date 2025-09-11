Action plan: Government to microchip 10L stray dogs in two years

NEW DELHI: In a move to improve rabies control, the Delhi government has announced plans to microchip nearly 10 lakh street dogs over the next two years. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to prevent dog bite incidents and strengthen animal welfare in the capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday, which included Development Commissioner Shurbir Singh, along with senior officials from the Animal Welfare Board, Animal Husbandry Department, NDMC, MCD and other concerned departments.

With World Rabies Day approaching, it was decided that measures would be undertaken for rabies control. These include microchipping of dogs, prevention of dog bite incidents and digitisation of the vaccination process. Special emphasis was placed on “strengthening rabies control and dog population management in Delhi through microchipping”. The microchipping will be carried out in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme.

It was also resolved that an Animal Market Monitoring Committee would soon be formed to oversee activities in the markets.

Mishra directed that a dog census and monitoring system be implemented at the earliest to ensure accurate data and stronger future planning.

It was also decided in the meeting that registration of pet shops in the national capital would be made mandatory, for which a special monitoring committee woulkd be constituted. Mishra clarified that all related rules would be implemented soon, and every regional committee would be activated to ensure monitoring and action at the local level.