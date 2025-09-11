Congress holds ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Mustafabad

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Wednesday organised a “Voter Adhikar Yatra” at Mustafabad in Karawal Nagar, with a large number of party workers participating. The yatra, which began from Sanjay Chowk, 25 Futa Road, in the Mustafabad assembly segment, was led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

Yadav said that by holding the yatra in Delhi, the party had taken the “conspiracy of stealing votes” to the people and sought to make them aware of attempts to subvert the public mandate. He added that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had earlier exposed the conspiracy to commit vote theft in just one assembly segment.

The Congress chief noted that Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, opposing the “opaque and illegal SIR”, received overwhelming support and spread the message of vote theft nationwide.

Yadav claimed that thousands joined the yatra, including local residents and said it was clear that the citizens want Congress back in power. He added that under the Sangathaan Srijan Abhiyan, Congress has formed block committees and established mandalams and sectors to strengthen the party at the grassroots.