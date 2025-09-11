Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS nab two suspected ISIS operatives in joint operation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Ranchi police have arrested two suspected ISIS operatives in a joint operation conducted across different states, officials said on Wednesday.

The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashhar Danish, was arrested in Ranchi. Danish was wanted in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell linked to an ISIS module. Another suspect, Aftab, was apprehended in Delhi during simultaneous raids carried out by the joint teams, police said.

According to sources, at least eight more people have been detained from different states, and their roles are being investigated. Several electronic devices were seized from a lodge where Danish was staying, with officials describing his arrest as the exposure of a major terrorist conspiracy. The Jharkhand ATS said objectionable material and weapons were recovered from Danish. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell also recovered chemicals, documents, and maps from his lodge room.