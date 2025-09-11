Delhi police unveil official emblem of Dog Squad

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday unveiled the official emblem of the force's Dog Squad (K-9 Unit) which signifies the elite status and dedicated service of the squad in protecting the national capital.
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said that the emblem will be displayed on uniforms, jackets, and gear of all K-9 unit personnel.
The dog squad (K-9 Unit) of Delhi Police, established in 1967, is a premier unit functioning under the administrative control of the Crime Branch.
Highly trained dogs of the K-9 Unit are deployed across the capital to assist in crime detection, explosive and narcotics identification, as well as other critical operations requiring precision and speed.
Recognising the sensitive nature of these animals, the K-9 unit is maintained with the highest standards of care -- ensuring a healthy, hygienic, and stress-free environment that enhances performance and ensures public safety.
The core function of the K-9 unit is tracking, explosive detection, and narcotics detection.
The tracker dogs are deployed at crime scenes to track and recover stolen property or identify suspects through scent evidence. The explosive detection dogs are used for anti-sabotage checks at public venues, VIP/VVIP routes, and high-profile events, to ensure the safety of dignitaries and the general public.
While the narcotics detection dogs are tasked with detecting illegal substances in residences, vehicles, luggage, and on individuals suspected of drug trafficking or possession, etc.
The dog squad of Crime Branch currently operates from 10 key locations across Delhi, including, Model Town, Chanakyapuri, Kalyanpuri, Daryaganj, Sabzi Mandi, Maurya Enclave, Sector-12 RK Puram, Sector-16A Dwarka, Janakpuri, and Pushp Vihar, Srivastav said.
The K-9 unit plays a critical role in urban security, regularly conducting patrols and anti-sabotage checks at markets, malls, transport hubs, and important installations.
The K-9 unit is deployed during high-security events such as Independence Day, Republic Day, and visits by national and international dignitaries to various locations like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Supreme Court, Vigyan Bhawan, Hyderabad House and other strategic venues.
The K-9 handlers and dogs are trained alongside premier institutions such as the NSG, BSF, CRPF, and Delhi Police Academy, constantly upgrading their capabilities in explosive and contraband detection.
On Wednesday, TNIE reported that the Delhi Police is planning to acquire 72 more dogs, bringing the total number of canine officers to 136.