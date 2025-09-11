Delhi police unveil official emblem of Dog Squad

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday unveiled the official emblem of the force's Dog Squad (K-9 Unit) which signifies the elite status and dedicated service of the squad in protecting the national capital.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said that the emblem will be displayed on uniforms, jackets, and gear of all K-9 unit personnel.

The dog squad (K-9 Unit) of Delhi Police, established in 1967, is a premier unit functioning under the administrative control of the Crime Branch.

Highly trained dogs of the K-9 Unit are deployed across the capital to assist in crime detection, explosive and narcotics identification, as well as other critical operations requiring precision and speed.

Recognising the sensitive nature of these animals, the K-9 unit is maintained with the highest standards of care -- ensuring a healthy, hygienic, and stress-free environment that enhances performance and ensures public safety.

The core function of the K-9 unit is tracking, explosive detection, and narcotics detection.

The tracker dogs are deployed at crime scenes to track and recover stolen property or identify suspects through scent evidence. The explosive detection dogs are used for anti-sabotage checks at public venues, VIP/VVIP routes, and high-profile events, to ensure the safety of dignitaries and the general public.