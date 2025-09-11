DPCC, NeGD ink pact to launch AI-driven air quality management

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) on Wednesday to integrate its existing pollution control portals with artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics tools for real-time air quality management.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is aimed at creating a unified digital platform to map pollution hotspots, forecast smog episodes and generate real-time alerts for enforcement teams.

Six ongoing DPCC portals will be integrated under the pilot project, with NegD deploying machine learning and data fusion techniques. The system will draw information from multiple sources, including environmental sensors, satellite imagery and traffic cameras, to provide hyperlocal insights into air quality. Sirsa described the collaboration as a “game-changer” for Delhi’s battle against pollution.

“Technology and data will strengthen the environment action plan and its enforcement to protect Delhi’s air and our children’s future,” he said.

He added that the initiative would allow authorities to predict pollution spikes, identify sources of emissions and respond more quickly to deteriorating air quality. NeGD, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, brings expertise in developing integrated dashboards and scalable data systems. The new platform is expected to provide tools such as anomaly detection algorithms, emission source tracing, predictive forecasting and targeted enforcement mechanisms.

Citizen-facing portals will also undergo upgrades, with improved user interface.