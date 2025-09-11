From the building blocks of a university...

Drawing democracy

The making of Jawaharlal Nehru University was also the making of a new kind of architect-state relationship. Once the JNU Act of 1966 enshrined the vision of such an institution, the university launched India’s first national-level architectural competition for a campus of this scale. Among the many entrants were Balkrishna Doshi, Raj Rewal, Ram Sharma, Jasbir Soni, and Achyut Kanvinde, among others. The winning proposal, chosen in 1969 by an esteemed jury, came from the 32-year-old CP Kukreja, a decision that spoke as much of his talent as of the discernment of the jury and the intellectual maturity of the client body.

The competition brief itself was representative of a university that already understood itself as an autonomous and democratic space, prioritising flexibility, exploration, and social interaction as the foundations of academic life. The subsequent Masterplan embodied these aspirations on multiple registers, the role of the state in supporting higher education, the architect’s responsibility in shaping spaces of dialogue, and the site’s ecological rhythms. In truth, before JNU’s masterplan was ever drawn, a larger ideological discourse was already laying the foundation, enabling a young democracy, and a young architect, to imagine intellectual and cultural forms where society can meet itself anew.

At the end of the guided tour through the exhibition, Dikshu reminded architecture students of the urgency of our times. “We have lost the art to question anything,” he said. “Today, it is about how many square feet you will build, how tall you will build, what shiny features it will have. But nobody thinks about how sensitively you are building to nature and societal needs. That sensitivity is what we must recover.”