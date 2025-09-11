Internal rift threatens NSUI ahead of elections

NEW DELHI: With just a week left for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is grappling with a deepening internal conflict that threatens its electoral prospects. A major power struggle has emerged within the organisation, creating two distinct factions and raising fears of a setback.

The crisis surfaced after a key meeting between Kanhiya Kumar, NSUI’s AICC in-charge, and current NSUI president Varun Chaudhry. Kumar announced a new selection process for a national president—a move viewed by insiders as the outcome of personal ego clashes between the two leaders.

Tensions escalated after NSUI’s poor performance in the Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) elections. Reports said the defeat stemmed from controversial ticket allocations, as Kumar overruled the local unit and Chaudhry’s recommendation to field Sumit Kumar as the presidential candidate. Instead, Prabhjot Singh was chosen at the last minute, eventually polling only 1,359 votes. Independent candidate Sumit Kumar secured 2,660 votes, while ABVP’s Gaurav Veer Sohal won with 3,148 votes.

Frustration over the decision prompted Chaudhry to escalate the matter to Rahul Gandhi, leading to high-level intervention by Congress leadership, including KC Venugopal. Mediation efforts are underway, with the controversial presidential selection process may be suspended. Meanwhile, some NSUI workers have accused Kanhiya Kumar of introducing left-leaning elements.