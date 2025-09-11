INTERVIEW | ‘Hansraj bridges gap between theory and practical learning’

The Delhi University’s (DU) Hansraj College has secured the third position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 ranking for colleges, recording its best-ever performance after a jump of nine spots from last year.

Kirori Mal College has also entered the top five, securing the fourth position. Ifrah Mufti spoke to Hansraj College Principal Professor Dr. Rama Sharma about the factors behind this achievement, the challenges faced, and the vision for the future.

Excerpts:

What key factors led to Hansraj’s third rank in NIRF 2025 rankings?

One of the biggest reasons has been our faculty strengthening their research. Not only has there been an increase in publications but also a sharper focus on high-quality journals like Scopus and Web of Science. Our research score is among the highest in top colleges.

Another factor has been student progression — placements, internships, and fostering startups. We improved the student–teacher ratio by recruiting permanent faculty, which enhanced teaching quality. I am also pleased about expanding scholarships and financial assistance for needy students so that no one is deprived of opportunities due to lack of resources.

Collaborations with foundations and industry partners have supported application-oriented learning, bridging theory and practice. We also introduced short-term and add-on courses in AI, data science, and even prompt engineering. These initiatives created a student-friendly environment that boosted academic, financial, and professional growth. Broadly, they have been integral to our rise in rankings.