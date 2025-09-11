INTERVIEW | ‘Hansraj bridges gap between theory and practical learning’

The Delhi University’s (DU) Hansraj College has secured the third position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 ranking for colleges, recording its best-ever performance after a jump of nine spots from last year.
Kirori Mal College has also entered the top five, securing the fourth position. Ifrah Mufti spoke to Hansraj College Principal Professor Dr. Rama Sharma about the factors behind this achievement, the challenges faced, and the vision for the future.
Excerpts:
What key factors led to Hansraj’s third rank in NIRF 2025 rankings?
One of the biggest reasons has been our faculty strengthening their research. Not only has there been an increase in publications but also a sharper focus on high-quality journals like Scopus and Web of Science. Our research score is among the highest in top colleges.
Another factor has been student progression — placements, internships, and fostering startups. We improved the student–teacher ratio by recruiting permanent faculty, which enhanced teaching quality. I am also pleased about expanding scholarships and financial assistance for needy students so that no one is deprived of opportunities due to lack of resources.
Collaborations with foundations and industry partners have supported application-oriented learning, bridging theory and practice. We also introduced short-term and add-on courses in AI, data science, and even prompt engineering. These initiatives created a student-friendly environment that boosted academic, financial, and professional growth. Broadly, they have been integral to our rise in rankings.
How does the college plan to build on this success in the coming years?
We are delighted with the performance but not driven only by rankings. Our reforms aim to strengthen the teaching-learning ecosystem of the college, not chase numbers. Going forward, the focus will be on maintaining our strengths, bridging gaps, and nurturing skills of our students for the world beyond classrooms.
Are there any specific academic or infrastructural improvements made that played a major role in improving the NIRF score?
Yes, several. We enhanced the library with global databases and journals, revamped labs for science and computer students, and equipped classrooms with smart tools. Sports infrastructure and campus facilities were also refurbished. Collectively, these improvements transformed pedagogy and experiential learning for students.
How does the college ensure quality teaching and research, which are important parameters in the NIRF rankings?
We motivate faculty to publish high-quality, results-driven work and we track progress periodically. A strong culture of peer collaboration is central to Hansraj. Teachers are encouraged to upgrade themselves through Faculty Development Programmes, Refresher Courses, and participating in Conferences. They share new insights with students, making teaching-learning a continuous and evolving process..
What measures does the college take to promote research culture among both students and faculty?
Our Research Development Cell has been instrumental in inculcating a robust research culture. It funds projects where faculty and students collaborate, giving young researcher’s practical exposure early on. This cultivates both research skills and a spirit of inquiry, in sync with NEP’s focus on integrating research into the curriculum. .
What innovative teaching practices or programmes set Hansraj apart?
Our Teacher Training Centre supports faculty in staying updated with emerging pedagogical frameworks and technological advancements. We regularly organise workshops, seminars, and conferences to promote interdisciplinary learning by connecting academia, industry, and policy. These activities bring fresh perspectives and ensure classrooms remain vibrant and engaging.
How do you support students in co-curricular activities, skill development and employability enhancement?
Our focus is holistic growth of the students. With over 60 active societies, students meaningfully engage beyond academics. Our short-term courses, workshops and collaborations with industries promote skill development. The placement cell not only connects students with recruiters but also trains them in interpersonal skills, preparing them for life beyond college.