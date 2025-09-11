Man wanted in double murder held after 13 years

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man, wanted in a double murder case for 13 years, was arrested from Madhepura, Bihar, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Lalan Kumar, along with associates, had kidnapped a truck driver, Shamim, and helper, Shera, in 2012 to rob them, and killed them when they resisted. Shamim’s body was later found in Palwal, Haryana, and Shera’s in Mathura, UP, while the truck was recovered from Prayagraj.

Police travelled 20,000 km across seven states, analysed 500 CDRs and interrogated 1,000 people during the search. “Kumar had been hiding since 2012, frequently shifting locations, avoiding phones, and disguising his appearance to evade arrest,” said DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari.