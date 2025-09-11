No MRI, CT scan machine at IHBAS shocks CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the state of affairs at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Dilshad Garden.

Reviewing the hospital’s facilities in a surprise inspection, she was shocked to learn that since 2012, IHBAS has no MRI or CT scan machine, while X-ray and ultrasound facilities remain limited. “This is highly unfortunate as IHBAS is regarded not only as Delhi’s but also as one of India’s leading centres for neurological and mental health treatment, with 2,500–3,000 patients visiting its OPD daily,” she said.

Gupta announced that construction of a new building would commence shortly. “All medical and administrative shortcomings would be addressed within the current financial year,” she said.

The CM also interacted with patients and their families and listened to their grievances. She was informed that the hospital currently has only 10 ventilator beds. Despite such limitations, doctors and medical staff have been diligently fulfilling their responsibilities.