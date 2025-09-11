No MRI, CT scan machine at IHBAS shocks CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the state of affairs at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Dilshad Garden.
Reviewing the hospital’s facilities in a surprise inspection, she was shocked to learn that since 2012, IHBAS has no MRI or CT scan machine, while X-ray and ultrasound facilities remain limited. “This is highly unfortunate as IHBAS is regarded not only as Delhi’s but also as one of India’s leading centres for neurological and mental health treatment, with 2,500–3,000 patients visiting its OPD daily,” she said.
Gupta announced that construction of a new building would commence shortly. “All medical and administrative shortcomings would be addressed within the current financial year,” she said.
The CM also interacted with patients and their families and listened to their grievances. She was informed that the hospital currently has only 10 ventilator beds. Despite such limitations, doctors and medical staff have been diligently fulfilling their responsibilities.
She emphasised that in a sensitive field like mental health, doctors are compelled to work without essential machines such as an MRI. Even under such circumstances, attending to patients and addressing their problems is a remarkable achievement. The issue, she said, lies not with the medical team but with the lack of government support the hospital has received so far. IHBAS currently operates with only 317 beds.
The CM announced a new building for IHBAS would be constructed soon. The hospital has 111 acres of land, but only 20% of it is currently utilised. Along with a large, well-equipped OPD, the new complex will include other faculties. She assured that during the current financial year, all gaps in facilities would be filled, including MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound machines, as well as staffing.
The CM said the previous government boasted of its health model, but left projects incomplete. Her government, she said, is completing those unfinished hospitals on a priority. She said her government’s top priority is to equip IHBAS with modern facilities and transform it into a world-class centre.