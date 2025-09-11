Over 200 Air India passengers stranded at Delhi airport amid aircraft cooling glitch

More than 200 passengers on a Singapore-bound Air India flight faced significant inconvenience at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a technical snag forced a delay of nearly six hours.

The flight AI2380, to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, was scheduled to take off around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Passengers were seated on board for nearly two hours before being deplaned due to a malfunction in the aircraft’s air conditioning and electrical systems.

According to a PTI journalist on the flight, the cabin temperature was uncomfortably high, with video clips on social media showing passengers fanning themselves with newspapers and magazines.

Air India, in a statement issued Thursday, confirmed the delay and cited a 'cabin cooling issue on ground prior to departure.'

The airline added that passengers were regularly updated, and refreshments and meals were provided during the extended wait at the terminal.

“The flight departed at 05:36 am IST after a change of aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests,” the statement read.

