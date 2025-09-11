Over 200 flyers deboard Air India's Delhi-Singapore flight; takes off six hours later

NEW DELHI: A malfunctioning air conditioning system forced Air India to deplane more than 200 passengers on its Dreamliner flight from Delhi to Singapore on Wednesday night after they were seated for nearly two hours. The flight finally took-off only the next day after a delay of six-and-a-half hours.

Flight AI2380, a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, was scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 at 11 pm on Wednesday. An alternative aircraft arranged by the airline finally took off at 5.36 am on Thursday.

A PTI journalist on the plane attributed it to a faulty ac system and electrical supply.

In a statement Air India said, "Flight AI2380 operating from Delhi to Singapore on 10 September was delayed due to a cabin cooling issue on ground prior to departure. Passengers were regularly kept informed of the delay and our ground colleagues in Delhi extended all support to passengers at the airport, including providing refreshments and meals. The flight departed at 0536 hrs IST after a change of aircraft."

Asked about the possible reasons for it, a source said, "As per protocol, the flight doors need to be kept open when passengers are seated before take-off though the air-conditioning is on. If the flight had been parked at the bay for long, it takes considerable time for the cooling to happen inside the flight."