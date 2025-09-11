Rusted Roofs: Students study under tin sheds

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government pushes ahead with ambitious plans to revolutionise the education system through the introduction of “CM Shri Schools” and model institutions equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a starkly contrasting reality persists in several government schools across the city. In areas like Ashok Nagar and Kamla Market’s Zeenat Mahal, classrooms continue to function under rusted tin sheds—makeshift structures that expose students to harsh weather, unsafe conditions and severely inadequate facilities.

A recent report by civil rights group Social Jurist, led by senior lawyer Ashok Agarwal, has highlighted the severe infrastructural challenges faced by these schools. The report was presented to the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, which expressed concern over the state of affairs, particularly the complete lack of infrastructure for differently-abled students.

At the Government Senior Secondary Schools in Ashok Nagar and Zeenat Mahal, 37 differently-abled students are enrolled, yet there are no wheelchair-accessible pathways, ramps or specially designed toilets. This glaring oversight amounts to a violation of these children’s constitutional rights to equal access to education in a safe, inclusive environment.

“Students with disabilities are being denied their fundamental right to education,” the report emphasised.