Rusted Roofs: Students study under tin sheds

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government pushes ahead with ambitious plans to revolutionise the education system through the introduction of “CM Shri Schools” and model institutions equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a starkly contrasting reality persists in several government schools across the city. In areas like Ashok Nagar and Kamla Market’s Zeenat Mahal, classrooms continue to function under rusted tin sheds—makeshift structures that expose students to harsh weather, unsafe conditions and severely inadequate facilities.
A recent report by civil rights group Social Jurist, led by senior lawyer Ashok Agarwal, has highlighted the severe infrastructural challenges faced by these schools. The report was presented to the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, which expressed concern over the state of affairs, particularly the complete lack of infrastructure for differently-abled students.
At the Government Senior Secondary Schools in Ashok Nagar and Zeenat Mahal, 37 differently-abled students are enrolled, yet there are no wheelchair-accessible pathways, ramps or specially designed toilets. This glaring oversight amounts to a violation of these children’s constitutional rights to equal access to education in a safe, inclusive environment.
“Students with disabilities are being denied their fundamental right to education,” the report emphasised.
Dire Conditions for Students
In these tin-shed classrooms, the temperature fluctuates drastically from one season to another. During the monsoon, heavy rains seep through rusted roofs, making learning impossible. In the summer months, the classrooms transform into unbearable heat traps.
One student from the Zeenat Mahal school described the experience as “a gas chamber,” adding that it becomes “impossible to focus when sweat drips onto our notebooks.” Parents and students alike have voiced their dissatisfaction, demanding that these temporary sheds be replaced with permanent, weather-resistant buildings. Despite the complaints, there are no viable alternatives in the area, leaving families with no choice but to accept the deplorable conditions. The principals of both the schools were unavailable for comment. The Social Jurist report also draws attention to the shortage of teachers, lack of proper sanitation facilities, and broken furniture within these schools.
In many instances, students have to sit on damaged benches for hours, compromising both their concentration and posture. Broken desks, which are often not replaced for years, further detract from the learning experience, contributing to the overall frustration felt by both students and parents.
The report demands urgent reforms in the infrastructure of not only these specific schools but many other government schools. It insists that the schools in question be replaced with permanent, weather-resistant structures that will provide a safe and stable learning environment. Furthermore, it emphasizes that these schools must be made accessible, especially for differently-abled students. The report calls for the installation of proper ventilation systems, such as fans or air coolers, in classrooms to improve air quality and temperature regulation. It also highlights the need for regular maintenance checks, which are sorely lacking. Basic repairs are often deferred until they pose significant risks, endangering the safety of students and staff alike.
Need for Change
In Baprola School in western Delhi, nearly 1,200 students from Classes 6 to 8 have been studying under three tin sheds for several years. Despite multiple complaints to the education department, no action has been taken. “It seems the department is waiting for a tragedy to occur,” wrote a concerned citizen to Ashok Agarwal on social media platform X, seeking intervention.
The Anglo Arabic School at Ajmeri Gate, one of Delhi’s oldest institutions, also suffers from severely deteriorating infrastructure. Photos shared by the Federation of Walled City Residents show broken infrastructure and crumbling walls.