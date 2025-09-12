AAP accuses BJP government of turning capital into ‘dumping ground’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP of turning the national capital into a “dumping ground,” alleging that despite controlling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor’s office, the BJP has failed to keep the city clean.

AAP launched a campaign titled “Kaam Kabaada, Kaisa Seva Pakhwada” to counter the BJP’s ongoing “Seva Pakhwada” programme marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Under the initiative, AAP councillors will share daily videos of garbage-strewn areas on social media platforms to highlight what they call the “failures of the BJP’s four-engine government.”

AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The BJP is pretending to run a Seva Pakhwada because September 17 is the Prime Minister’s birthday. First do your work, then put up a drama of seva. I appeal to people of Delhi to make videos of garbage in their areas and share them.”

Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, posted photos from Civil Lines Zone’s Ward 11 and Timarpur, accusing BJP leaders of misleading residents. “Their campaign ‘Delhi ko kude se aazadi’ turned out to be a big lie. The reality is the streets are still full of garbage,” he said, also sharing images from Ward 7.

Echoing similar sentiments, Trilokpuri councillor Vijay said Delhi had been reduced to “a garbage city.”

He alleged the BJP had “given freedom to garbage itself” instead of fulfilling its promise of freeing Delhi from waste. AAP councillors also shared visuals from Janakpuri’s Pankha Road, calling it evidence of BJP’s “failed cleanliness drive.”

They alleged that even in BJP Education MinisterAshish Sood’s constituency, garbage heaps remain unattended while the party stages “Seva Pakhwada dramas.”