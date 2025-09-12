Amit Shah launches fast-track immigration at five airports

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration– Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which fast-tracks immigration for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders, at five more airports across the country. The facility was launched at Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar airports.

Speaking at the launch through video conferencing, Shah said the programme will not only enhance the convenience of travellers but also give them a glimpse of the changes taking place in the country. “The next stage of enhancing travellers’ convenience, aligning with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of speed, scale and scope, starts today with this programme,” he said.

Shah added that the Prime Minister has always emphasised that technological tools must also act as a “trust multiplier,” and termed the initiative a significant step in that direction. “With the FTI-TTP, seamless immigration facilities will now be available at the airports.

Merely providing convenience is not enough, we must ensure that the maximum number of travellers benefit from it.

To achieve this, efforts should be made to enable registration at the time of issuing passports and OCI cards,” Shah said. He further said that once implemented, travellers would not need to return for fingerprinting or documentation and could travel using their passports whenever they wish.