City to unveil Rs 3000 crore infra projects to mark PM Modi's birthday

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will dedicate infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore during a 15-day ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign by the BJP government, from September 17 to October 2, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The initiative, officials said, is aimed at improving the capital’s water supply, sewage treatment, drainage and road connectivity. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will launch 13 projects, including a comprehensive sewer network in Sonia Vihar, a Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Palla to strengthen storage and distribution, and a new Underground Reservoir (UGR) at Bijwasan to stabilise supply in South-West Delhi. The Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP ), one of the largest in the city, will be upgraded to enhance efficiency and check Yamuna pollution. Several other STPstps and water treatment plants are also being added, significantly boosting the city’s water and sewage management capacity.

PWD will roll out the Delhi Drainage Master Plan to address chronic waterlogging and flooding, the Nand Nagri Flyover to ease congestion in East Delhi, and a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Rajputana Rifles to ensure pedestrian safety and honour soldiers and their families. PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said the initiatives would serve as the government’s “gift” to Delhi on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

“From water pipelines to flyovers, every initiative reflects our vision of a healthier, safer and more efficient capital,” he said. Verma added that Seva Pakhwada would be a “turning point” for Delhi.

“These efforts are not just about development—they are about service to society. DJB’s projects will improve water and sanitation, while PWD’s measures will reduce congestion and enhance civic convenience,” the minister said.