Just five days before DUSU polls, controversy sparks over AAP's newly formed student wing

NEW DELHI: With just five days remaining for the highly anticipated Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled to take place on September 18, a major controversy has emerged around the newly formed student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ASAP (Aam Aadmi Students’ Association of Progressives).

This development raises questions over the party’s sudden and strategic moves ahead of the elections.

The controversy sparked after an official announcement from the Delhi unit of AAP stating that ASAP would not field any candidate in this year’s DUSU elections.

The announcement clarified that while the organisation will support a few “good candidates” in certain colleges, it would not contest directly. The reason cited was adherence to a prior decision to focus on student issues rather than electoral politics.

However, despite this clear decision, the announcement also revealed that a few individuals linked to ASAP had attempted to project an NSUI candidate as their official representative, spreading misleading information via press releases to certain media houses.

This forced the Delhi unit of AAP to issue a public clarification, denying any connection with such attempts.