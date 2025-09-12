Student bodies announce panels for DUSU elections

NEW DELHI: DU is once again gearing up for its much-awaited Students’ Union elections, scheduled for September 18. With more than 80,000 students enrolled across its campuses, the battle for DUSU has always been among the most high-profile student political contests in India. This year, the spotlight is on a triangular contest between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and a Left alliance led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA). The ABVP, currently holding the Vice president’s post, is planning to make a comeback and its established influence within the university.

The organisation has fielded Aryan Maan as its candidate for the president’s post, supported by Govind Tanvar (vice president), Kunal Choudhary (secretary), and Deepika Jha (joint secretary). Known for its organisational strength and long-standing presence in campus politics, ABVP is determined to retain its stronghold.

On the other side, the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party, is also aiming for a comeback. In a historic move, breaking a 17-year gap, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has been nominated as the presidential candidate, marking the first time since 2008 that a woman is contesting for the top post. She will be supported by Rahul Jhansla (vice president), Kabir (secretary), and Lav Kush Bhadana (joint secretary). After a seven-year hiatus from power, NSUI sees this election as a chance to reconnect with students and challenge the ABVP’s dominance.