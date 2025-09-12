Student bodies announce panels for DUSU elections

NEW DELHI: DU is once again gearing up for its much-awaited Students’ Union elections, scheduled for September 18. With more than 80,000 students enrolled across its campuses, the battle for DUSU has always been among the most high-profile student political contests in India. This year, the spotlight is on a triangular contest between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and a Left alliance led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA). The ABVP, currently holding the Vice president’s post, is planning to make a comeback and its established influence within the university.
The organisation has fielded Aryan Maan as its candidate for the president’s post, supported by Govind Tanvar (vice president), Kunal Choudhary (secretary), and Deepika Jha (joint secretary). Known for its organisational strength and long-standing presence in campus politics, ABVP is determined to retain its stronghold.
On the other side, the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party, is also aiming for a comeback. In a historic move, breaking a 17-year gap, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has been nominated as the presidential candidate, marking the first time since 2008 that a woman is contesting for the top post. She will be supported by Rahul Jhansla (vice president), Kabir (secretary), and Lav Kush Bhadana (joint secretary). After a seven-year hiatus from power, NSUI sees this election as a chance to reconnect with students and challenge the ABVP’s dominance.
NSUI made a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, winning two key positions— president and joint secretary— in last year’s student election polls. While the ABVP secured the vice president post and retained the secretary position, maintaining its presence in the union. Adding momentum to the contest, the Left alliance has nominated Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women as its presidential candidate.
The alliance aims to highlight student- centric issues like campus safety, hostel shortages, inadequate library resources, and rising fees, positioning itself as the voice of everyday student concerns.
The upcoming election is more than a contest for posts — it is a battle for influence, narrative control, and student connect in one of India’s most prestigious universities. Campaigns are in full swing, with candidates canvassing across DU campuses under stricter rules to prevent defacement of public property.