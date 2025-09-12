Upgraded IGIA runway set to reopen, flight ops to be smooth during winters

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is on track to meet its September 15 deadline to open one of its runways, which was closed for operations three months ago. The need to carry out upgradation was taken up so that the runway would be ready to operate flights without any disruption during foggy conditions this winter.

Runway 10/28 was declared non-operational from June 15 by the operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to ensure one of the ends of the runway could become a CAT-III compliant one by upgrading its Instrumentation Landing System (ILS). This would ensure that flights can land even in extremely low visibility conditions. A total of 114 flights were cancelled and 86 rescheduled in light of the closure.

“We are looking at opening the runway by September 15. We are awaiting clearance for our proposal submitted to our regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” a senior airport official told TNIE.

A DGCA source said, “We have received the request from the airport authorities. We are still examining it.” “A massive relief is in store for flyers as heavy fog annually disrupts thousands of flights during December and January.