3,000 electric heaters to be distributed in bid to curb winter air pollution

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at tackling winter air pollution, the Delhi government will provide over 3,000 electric heaters to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), forest guards and workers in unorganised industrial areas who often depend on open burning for warmth.
The move, announced on Friday by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is part of the city’s broader anti-pollution strategy and seeks to discourage burning of biomass and waste during the winter, a practice known to worsen already hazardous air quality.
According to officials, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will allocate about Rs 4.2 crore from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to procure the heaters. Their distribution will be overseen by the divisional commissioner, while the environment department will monitor the programme.
“This is a landmark moment for Delhi. Instead of just issuing advisories and prohibitions, our government is intervening with real solutions that touch the lives of thousands,” Sirsa said, adding that the scheme would ensure “no one is forced to light open fires just to keep warm.”
The minister has also directed for a fresh assessment of RWAs across Delhi to ensure fair distribution before the onset of winter. The campaign is positioned as part of a multi-tiered air pollution control plan that includes vigilance against open burning, control of stubble burning, and ongoing management of legacy waste at landfill sites in the capital.
City agencies have intensified biomining operations at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla, collectively processing more than 10,000 tonnes of waste daily. Officials say efforts have reduced methane emissions and prevented major fire incidents at dumping grounds this year.
With the onset of winter, Delhi typically witnesses a spike in air pollution levels, exacerbated by low temperatures, stubble burning in neighbouring states.