3,000 electric heaters to be distributed in bid to curb winter air pollution

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at tackling winter air pollution, the Delhi government will provide over 3,000 electric heaters to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), forest guards and workers in unorganised industrial areas who often depend on open burning for warmth.

The move, announced on Friday by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is part of the city’s broader anti-pollution strategy and seeks to discourage burning of biomass and waste during the winter, a practice known to worsen already hazardous air quality.

According to officials, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will allocate about Rs 4.2 crore from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to procure the heaters. Their distribution will be overseen by the divisional commissioner, while the environment department will monitor the programme.