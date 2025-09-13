AIIMS Delhi installs da Vinci robot for training in robotic-assisted surgery

NEW DELHI: AIIMS Delhi has installed a state-of-the-art da Vinci Surgical Robot at its skills, e-learning and telemedicine (SET) facility for training, officials said.

Provided by Intuitive Surgicals under a memorandum of understanding, the robot opens up a new opportunity for training in robotic-assisted surgery at the premier institute.

"With the installation of this robot, AIIMS Delhi is now the only institution in the country to have two surgical robots purely for training," the hospital said in a statement.

A Hugo training robot, provided by Medtronics, already exists in the SET facility.

The facility is used by a large number of trainees and faculty, both from AIIMS and other institutions, the statement said.

It allows access to state-of-the-art training facilities using manikins and simulators, and students, nurses, residents, healthcare professionals, and the faculty can learn and practise in stress-free sessions.

Installation of the da Vinci robot at the SET facility increases these opportunities, besides equipping the surgeons and care teams with skills and technology training necessary to perform robotic-assisted surgery across core specialities, including urology, gynaecology, general surgery, surgical oncology, head and neck surgery, and more, the statement said.