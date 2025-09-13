Amit Shah to launch 15 development projects in Delhi on PM Modi’s birthday

NEW DELHI: The national capital will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17 with a day-long programme led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the launch of 15 development projects by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Officials said the celebrations will begin in the morning with a “Thank You Modi Ji” programme at Kartavya Path, featuring a blood donation camp, an exhibition and a Sewa Sankalp Walk. The camp near India Gate aims to collect 1,000 units of blood, which officials said would be a record. The exhibition will showcase development-related initiatives of the Modi government in Delhi.

Later in the day, Shah will inaugurate 15 projects at an event in Thyagraj Stadium. These include 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandir, five new hospital blocks and other health infrastructure. The projects are part of “Sewa Pakhwada” — a fortnight of service activities and welfare schemes running from September 17 to October 2.

On September 30, Shah will also launch Delhi Jal Board projects worth nearly Rs 3,600 crore at Okhla, officials said.