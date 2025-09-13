Amit Shah to launch 15 development projects in Delhi on PM Modi’s birthday

NEW DELHI: The national capital will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17 with a day-long programme led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the launch of 15 development projects by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Officials said the celebrations will begin in the morning with a “Thank You Modi Ji” programme at Kartavya Path, featuring a blood donation camp, an exhibition and a Sewa Sankalp Walk. The camp near India Gate aims to collect 1,000 units of blood, which officials said would be a record. The exhibition will showcase development-related initiatives of the Modi government in Delhi.
Later in the day, Shah will inaugurate 15 projects at an event in Thyagraj Stadium. These include 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandir, five new hospital blocks and other health infrastructure. The projects are part of “Sewa Pakhwada” — a fortnight of service activities and welfare schemes running from September 17 to October 2.
On September 30, Shah will also launch Delhi Jal Board projects worth nearly Rs 3,600 crore at Okhla, officials said.
These include a new sewer network in Sonia Vihar, a Master Balancing Reservoir at Palla to strengthen Delhi’s water distribution, and an Underground Reservoir at Bijwasan to stabilise supply in south-west Delhi. The Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant will be upgraded to enhance efficiency and reduce pollution in the Yamuna. Additional sewage and water treatment facilities will also be rolled out. The Public Works Department is set to unveil major projects as well, including the long-awaited Delhi Drainage Master Plan to address waterlogging, the Nand Nagri Flyover in East Delhi to ease congestion, and the foundation stone of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Rajputana Rifles to ensure safe pedestrian movement and honor soldiers.
Chief Minister Gupta called Sewa Pakhwada a “major step” toward building a “Viksit Delhi.” She said development works worth thousands of crores would be launched during this period with the goal of reaching every section of society.
She added that the government is coordinating with BJP MPs, MLAs, councillors, and senior officials to ensure smooth rollout.
“For the first time in Delhi’s history, such a large number of important projects are being announced together with a detailed blueprint for implementation,” Gupta said.