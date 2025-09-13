Delhi court denies bail to woman accused in 2018 acid attack case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has denied the bail plea of a woman accused of aiding a man in forcing an acid-like corrosive substance down his wife’s throat in 2018, calling the allegations “grave and serious”. Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar said the accused, identified as Suman, had evaded arrest since 2018 and was arrested on May 24, this year.

The case, registered at Shahbad Dairy police station, charges Suman under Sections 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid or corrosive substances) and 328 (causing hurt by poison etc).

Advocate Adit Drall, counsel for the complainant, opposed the bail plea. The September 11 court order said, “FIR was registered on the statement of the victim, wherein she has levelled allegations against the applicant or accused Suman that she along with her mother-in-law had caught her (the victim), while her brother-in-law held her hair and the husband forcibly administered tezab (acid)- like substance in her mouth.”

The judge observed that Suman’s arrest nearly eight years after the FIR was lodged indicated she had “intentionally” avoided the law, weakening arguments for release.

The court also cited the seriousness of the injuries alleged and the need to protect the trial’s integrity. “Considering the severity and the gravity of the offence, as well as the seriousness of the allegations, the possibility of jumping from bail cannot be ruled out, and the same would further delay the trial of the present case’ the court held. The order also noted that Suman is a distant relative of the victim.

The judge refused bail and ordered that the trial proceed with Suman in custody.