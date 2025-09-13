Delhi HC removes Mandhira Kapur’s name from order in Sunjay Kapur will dispute

NEW DELHI: The battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s vast estate took another turn on Friday, with the Delhi High Court directing that his sister Mandhira Kapur’s name be removed from its earlier order in the ongoing dispute over his purported will.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order while hearing a plaint filed by Sunjay’s two children with actor and former wife Karisma Kapoor, who are contesting the will and demanding their share in assets estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The court allowed an application filed by Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s widow, and her minor son, seeking deletion of Mandhira’s appearance from the September 10 order. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya, argued that adding Mandhira’s name amounted to “an attempt by Mandhira to gain a back door entry into the case.”

The application further said the September 10 order “wrongfully reflects the appearance of counsel on behalf of Mandhira, even though she is not a party to the present proceedings.”

Earlier, the court had directed Priya to disclose details of all movable and immovable assets held by Sunjay as of June 12, the date of his death.

Karisma and Sunjay, married in 2003, divorced in 2016. Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in London after reportedly swallowing a bee, leading to a fatal heart attack.

Meanwhile, reports indicate his mother Rani Kapur has written to UK authorities rejecting natural causes and calling for a probe into possible murder,conspiracy and financial fraud surrounding his death.