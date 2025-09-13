Delhi University under fire over ad hoc teacher regularisation, SC/ST quota lapses
NEW DELHI: Despite repeated protests and raising the issue of non-fulfilment of SC/ST Reservation (NFS) at various platforms, fresh cases continue to emerge in several departments of Delhi University (DU). During Friday’s executive council (EC) meeting, a pointed question was raised regarding the
Parliamentary Committee for SC/ST’s strong indictment of DU’s handling of the reservation issue.
The registrar responded that the committee can only make suggestions and does not have the authority to enforce appointments. Experts suggest that the persistence of such cases reflects not only the lack of a strong, vibrant movement on the streets but also a certain mindset among those in positions of authority.
To consider the guidelines for identifying journals for academic purposes with an aim to uphold standards and ensure alignment with the university’s academic and research objectives was also taken up.
Reacting to this agenda, senior executive council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya stated, “When this agenda for discussing journal guidelines came up for discussion today, I immediately protested against it, citing ‘point of order’. How can this academic matter come up for discussion in the executive council without discussing it in the academic council first? This is deliberately sidelining the body of AC. DU VC was forced to refer this to AC.”
Another issue raised during the zero-hour session was regarding the regularisation of two ad hoc teachers in the department of Germanic and Romance Studies.
On this, some members took a strong exception to the anti-teacher stance taken by the university in filing an SLP on September 3, 2025, against the High Court order.
He said, “The SLP filed in the case of ad hoc teachers directly contradicts the positive step reflected in the letter to the UGC supporting regularisation. It casts serious doubt on the university administration’s sincerity toward addressing the demands of contractual employees.”
Meanwhile, Dhusiya also said, “I strongly protested against the DU’s move to file an SLP against the court relief to Namita Khare and others on the matter of regularisation. I demanded that the university must withdraw the SLP and regularise all working ad hoc colleagues. VC flatly refused. There needs to be a strong movement on the streets to compel DU to do so.”