Delhi University under fire over ad hoc teacher regularisation, SC/ST quota lapses

NEW DELHI: Despite repeated protests and raising the issue of non-fulfilment of SC/ST Reservation (NFS) at various platforms, fresh cases continue to emerge in several departments of Delhi University (DU). During Friday’s executive council (EC) meeting, a pointed question was raised regarding the

Parliamentary Committee for SC/ST’s strong indictment of DU’s handling of the reservation issue.

The registrar responded that the committee can only make suggestions and does not have the authority to enforce appointments. Experts suggest that the persistence of such cases reflects not only the lack of a strong, vibrant movement on the streets but also a certain mindset among those in positions of authority.

To consider the guidelines for identifying journals for academic purposes with an aim to uphold standards and ensure alignment with the university’s academic and research objectives was also taken up.

Reacting to this agenda, senior executive council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya stated, “When this agenda for discussing journal guidelines came up for discussion today, I immediately protested against it, citing ‘point of order’. How can this academic matter come up for discussion in the executive council without discussing it in the academic council first? This is deliberately sidelining the body of AC. DU VC was forced to refer this to AC.”