Five arrested for using camels to transport alcohol from Faridabad to Delhi

NEW DELHI: Five people were arrested for using camels to transport alcohol from Faridabad to Delhi. A total of 42 cartons containing illicit liquor, 24 bottles of beer, and three camels used in the illegal transportation were recovered, police said on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Vinod Bhadana (48) and Sunil Bhadana (38), residents of Faridabad; Rahul (22) and Ajay (25), residents of Delhi; and Saurabh (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Sunil was previously involved in a criminal case, Rahul in two cases, and Ajay in one case, according to police.
Police said they ramped up local intelligence gathering, beat patrolling, and coordinated surveillance in sensitive areas. During one such operation, a tip-off revealed a consignment of illicit liquor being smuggled through the Sangam Vihar forest area.
“A trap was laid, and soon the accused approaching on camels was spotted. The suspects were intercepted, and a total of 42 cartons of illicit liquor and 24 beer bottles were recovered. All five individuals were arrested on the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.
The camels used in the smuggling operation were rescued and are being handed over to animal welfare agencies in coordination with relevant authorities, the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that heightened vigilance along traditional smuggling routes had forced them to adopt unconventional methods. To evade police detection, they turned to using camels and narrow forest tracks, particularly at night, said Chauhan.
The camels, moving quietly and blending with the local terrain, enabled them to transport liquor without drawing attention. By avoiding motorable roads and police checkpoints, the smugglers sought to create a discreet supply line from Faridabad into Delhi. The strategy was a calculated attempt to outsmart enforcement agencies and ensure safe passage for illicit consignments across state borders, he added.
In the last 15 days, South District Police have recovered 11,366 quarters of liquor, 191 beer bottles, three cars, one auto-rickshaw, and two scooters, police said.
Further investigation is underway to trace the larger supply chain and identify other members of the network, police added.