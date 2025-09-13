Five arrested for using camels to transport alcohol from Faridabad to Delhi

NEW DELHI: Five people were arrested for using camels to transport alcohol from Faridabad to Delhi. A total of 42 cartons containing illicit liquor, 24 bottles of beer, and three camels used in the illegal transportation were recovered, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Bhadana (48) and Sunil Bhadana (38), residents of Faridabad; Rahul (22) and Ajay (25), residents of Delhi; and Saurabh (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Sunil was previously involved in a criminal case, Rahul in two cases, and Ajay in one case, according to police.

Police said they ramped up local intelligence gathering, beat patrolling, and coordinated surveillance in sensitive areas. During one such operation, a tip-off revealed a consignment of illicit liquor being smuggled through the Sangam Vihar forest area.

“A trap was laid, and soon the accused approaching on camels was spotted. The suspects were intercepted, and a total of 42 cartons of illicit liquor and 24 beer bottles were recovered. All five individuals were arrested on the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.