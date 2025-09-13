Maths & Memory, Once Upon A Time

Seven chapters of knowledge

The exhibition is divided into seven categories: Inceptions (emergence of numbers and zero), Breakthroughs (trigonometry and calculus), Form and Pattern (mathematics integrated in architecture and music), Diffusions (spread of Indic texts to East and West Asia), Crystallisation of Regional Traditions (regional works), Renewals (Sanskrit works rendered in Arabic and Persian), and Applications (accounting, measurement, and record-keeping).

The curated manuscripts date back from Sulbasutras text in 8th century BCE, to the establishment of the five Jantar Mantars in the 18th century, during the reign of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh.

Text written on thin, brown, palm leaves preserved over centuries lie stacked at the gallery. Sanskrit is the dominant language of these texts. However, the scripts vary widely. Among the works exhibited are Ganitasarasangraha balabodha vyakhya by Daivajnavallabha, Ganitasarasangraha by Mahaviracarya, Bijapallava by Krsna-daivjna, and Lilavati by Bhaskaracarya (Bhaskara II), written in Grantha script. Others, such as the Bijaganita vyakhya (author unknown) and Ksetraganita by Ganesa, are inscribed in Telugu.

As SAMHiTA director Sudha Gopalakrishnan explains, palm leaves were commonly used in southern India, and birch bark in the north. Scholars in the eastern corner of the country scribbled on sanchi pat, made from the bark of the Sanchi tree. Despite careful preservation, time has left its marks. The centuries-old palm leaves appear fragile, some frayed at the edges, others “moth-eaten,” and urgently need preservation, as Gopalakrishnan puts it.