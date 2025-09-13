Teenager dies after falling from rooftop in Delhi's Chhatarpur

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of a house in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area in the early hours of Saturday, police said. A PCR call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding the incident at A-Block, Gali No. 34, Chhatarpur, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found a youth lying in a pool of blood. He was later identified as Vishal Gaur, a resident of Chhatarpur, after his family was contacted, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry and CCTV footage suggest that Gaur fell from the rooftop around 12.48 am, the officer said.

"During the inspection of the spot, a mobile phone number was found written on the rooftop floor, which played a key role in establishing the deceased's identity," he said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene, and further enquiry is underway, police added.