The Canvases of Pratap Deb

Between ink and oil

The exhibition also features covers of magazines he designed—Extension, Humara Ghar, The Farm and Farm Home, and Accent—while working with the agricultural ministry. A few ink drawings from his trip to the Philippines, the US, and European countries consist of tractors, farmlands, and foreign landscapes created roughly in black. His oil and acrylic pieces evoke a sense of modernism, with subtle hints of Cubism.

Some works hold special memories for the family. Shubendhu says he is particularly captivated by ‘The Unfinished’, inspired by a performance Deb saw in Manila in 1990. The painting portrays a female dancer, with exuberant energy, holding tea lights, with one balanced over her head. The painting is predominantly in blue. Valarie’s favourite is the ‘The Trumpet of Survival’, in which a street vendor standing in the night, carries a bunch of colourful balloons, and sticks of pink candy floss. In one hand, he holds a trumpet-like bugle, ready to blow it. Behind him is a tall gate and a barking dog.

Interestingly, the artist’s signature varies as much as his style. Sometimes it reads ‘Pratap Deb,’ or ‘Pratap’ in Hindi at other times; the initials ‘P.D.,’ or a stylised ‘DEB’ placed along the edge of a corner.

Alongside the exhibition, the panel discussions held at the gallery featured designer Jattinn Kochhar, author Ritika Kochhar, and former cricketer Varun Aaron, and other well-known personalities.