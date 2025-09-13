Will ensure safe return of DTC bus from Nepal, says minister Pankaj Singh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus operating between Delhi and Kathmandu that was stranded in Nepal due to the ongoing political turmoil is at a safe location, Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday.

He added that the Delhi government is in touch with the embassies of India and Nepal to ensure its safe return once conditions stabilise.

Singh added that there was no cause for panic, confirming that no passengers were on board. He added that the service has been temporarily halted and will resume once the situation stabilises.

The disruption comes in the wake of student-led ‘Gen Z’ protests that began as a campaign against a government ban on social media in Nepal.

Singh explained that two buses have been deployed on the route, and one is currently stranded in Nepal. “It is at a safe location, and as soon as the situation returns to normal, it will come back. We have suspended services on this route, and they will resume once conditions stabilise,” he said.

The stranded bus runs for the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Service, which was launched in 2014.