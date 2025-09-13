Women safety, infrastructure & affordable education focus of NSUI’s manifesto

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections approach on September 18, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) today unveiled its election manifesto along with a dedicated women’s manifesto, setting the tone for a progressive and student-centred battle. The manifesto promises to tackle long-standing issues faced by students, such as poor campus infrastructure, lack of safety measures for women, delays in scholarships and fellowships, and growing commercialisation of education under policies like NEP 2020.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary outlined the organisation’s commitment to building an inclusive and democratic campus where diversity, dignity, and welfare of students remain paramount. “We are confident of winning 4-0,” Varun Choudhary stated emphatically, referring to NSUI’s clear vision for DUSU’s leadership this year. “Following the path of Rahul Gandhi, we are determined to safeguard the Constitution of India and address the real, pressing problems of students.”

The NSUI manifesto, themed ‘Hum Badlenge’ (We Will Change), promises a wide range of reforms. A landmark proposal includes up to 12 days of menstrual leave per semester for female students, aimed at promoting health and well-being.