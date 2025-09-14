After Delhi HC, Taj Palace hotel and two Max hospitals receive hoax bomb threats

NEW DELHI: The Taj Palace hotel and Max hospitals in Dwarka and Shalimar Bagh on Saturday received a bomb threat email prompting the authorities to check the premises thoroughly before declaring it to be a hoax, officials said.

When police received the threats, a search operation was conducted along with all the authorities concerned — bomb disposal squad (BDS) and dog squad —following all SOPs, offcials added.

All the public areas, parking zones, lobbies, and rooms were thoroughly checked and declared hoaxes, said a police officer.

The mail mentioned that there were improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on each floor of the hotel. “The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us, and we continue to remain vigilant,” a Taj Palace spokesperson said.

However, no immediate reaction was available from Max Hospital. Police said the e-mail is being traced to determine its origin, with cyber teams at work to identify the sender.

The incident came a day after a hoax threat email was sent to Delhi High Court. Earlier this week, bomb threats were also sent through e-mail to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), which were later declared to be hoaxes.

In August, at least six schools in the capital received bomb threats via email. The affected institutions include Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School, and Indraprastha International School in Dwarka.

Around 50 schools had received similar bomb threats on August 22, and about 30 schools had received these threats on August 18 creating an atmosphere of widespread panic.