Ashoka University & IMD partner to boost research

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance climate research and weather prediction in India, Ashoka University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The partnership, formalised during a workshop on artificial intelligence and machine learning in weather modelling, aims to foster collaborative efforts in data sharing, joint research, and training initiatives.

The collaboration will leverage IMD’s extensive operational datasets and the university’s analytical and computational expertise to develop advanced forecasting tools. Key areas of focus include improving monsoon predictions, forecasting extreme weather events, assessing climate

variability, studying air quality, and evaluating strategies for climate adaptation.

Under the agreement, both institutions will jointly work on designing academic curricula, delivering lectures, conducting fieldwork, and guiding student and researcher projects in meteorological data analysis and computational methods.

Additionally, the partnership will facilitate internships for Ashoka students and researchers at IMD, allowing hands-on experience in meteorological data analysis and forecasting.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said, “This collaboration will help build better knowledge systems. Together, we can develop improved tools, models, and systems that will benefit society at large.”

Somak Raychaudhury, vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, said, “By leveraging IMD’s data and expertise, we aim to advance climate science, improve weather forecasting, and help communities adapt to the challenges posed by a changing environment.”

A joint steering committee comprising representatives from both the institutions will oversee the progress, ensuring effective coordination of the MoU.