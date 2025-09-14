Former IFS officer’s remarks at Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College lecture spark criticism

NEW DELHI: A recent guest lecture delivered by a retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Delhi University, has sparked controversy, following allegations of sexist and communal remarks made during the session. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from various sections of the academic community and raised concerns about the larger academic climate within the university.

According to reports from attendees, the former diplomat allegedly made inappropriate comments during the lecture that were perceived as sexist and communal. One particular statement suggesting conversion to Islam in order to marry multiple times has reportedly drawn widespread discomfort among the faculty and students present.

The lecture, which was part of a public event also featured commentary on India’s political history. The speaker reportedly categorised post-independence India into four eras, referring to the most recent phase as the “independence of the soul”, aligning it with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Critics have argued that this narrative excludes India’s religious and cultural diversity.

In response, a member of the DU academic council, Dr Maya John, issued a public statement expressing concern over the incident, stating that such events reflect a growing trend of intolerance, gender insensitivity, and ideological bias within academic spaces.

“The statement highlighted what it described as a pattern of administrative inaction in the face of sexual harassment allegations and caste-based discrimination within the university.”