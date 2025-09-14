Senior Finance Ministry official killed, three injured as BMW hits motorcycle in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died, and three people, including his wife, were injured after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and a resident of Hari Nagar, according to police.

Police said three PCR calls were received in the afternoon about a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt metro station stretch.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a BMW lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, they said.

Eyewitnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle from behind.

Police said Singh was driving the motorcycle and his wife was riding pillion. They were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman who was driving the car and her husband, who was accompanying her.

Later, police were informed by the hospital that Singh succumbed to his injuries, while his wife was undergoing treatment.

According to sources, Singh and his wife were taken to Nuelife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 17 kilometres from the accident site, instead of being admitted to a nearby medical facility.