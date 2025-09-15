Delhi

Accused of harassing woman, Delhi cop faces action

Another PCR call was received in which a woman linked to the shop accused the ASI of inappropriate conduct during the search operation.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Prabhat Shukla
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A viral post on X alleging that a woman from the Northeast was harassed during a police raid at a south Delhi shop prompted protests and disciplinary action against an assistant sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday.

According to a Delhi Police statement, the episode began when a PCR call at around 9.30 am on Saturday reported alleged sale and consumption of illicit liquor at a shop in the SLC area. The call was assigned to ASI Virender of Ashram police station, who arrived with a team and seized 20 quarters and 20 bottles of illicit liquor.

Nearly two hours after the seizure, another PCR call was received in which a woman linked to the shop accused the ASI of inappropriate conduct during the search operation.

A group of people from the Northeast congregated outside the Ashram police station, demanding a thorough probe and stern measures against the accused. “Disciplinary action was taken promptly, and ASI Virender was sent to the district lines with immediate effect,” the statement said.

harrasment
inappropriate conduct
Delhi cop

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com