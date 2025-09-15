Accused of harassing woman, Delhi cop faces action

NEW DELHI: A viral post on X alleging that a woman from the Northeast was harassed during a police raid at a south Delhi shop prompted protests and disciplinary action against an assistant sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday.

According to a Delhi Police statement, the episode began when a PCR call at around 9.30 am on Saturday reported alleged sale and consumption of illicit liquor at a shop in the SLC area. The call was assigned to ASI Virender of Ashram police station, who arrived with a team and seized 20 quarters and 20 bottles of illicit liquor.

Nearly two hours after the seizure, another PCR call was received in which a woman linked to the shop accused the ASI of inappropriate conduct during the search operation.

A group of people from the Northeast congregated outside the Ashram police station, demanding a thorough probe and stern measures against the accused. “Disciplinary action was taken promptly, and ASI Virender was sent to the district lines with immediate effect,” the statement said.