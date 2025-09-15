Delhi Police raids 25 locations, arrests six gangsters; recovers arms, cash, and gold worth over Rs 84 lakh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has conducted raids and search operations at 25 locations in the national capital and Haryana in the wee hours of Monday and arrested six criminals with the recovery of arms, cash, and jewellery, officials said.
According to the police, a total of Rs 34.75 lakh and gold jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh have been recovered from the house of alleged financer of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.
The detained as well as arrested people belong to Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vicky Takkar gangs. Six habitual criminals involved in firing/extortion cases have been arrested during the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.
Eight pistols, 29 live cartridges, three magazines, one bullet proof car, 14 high end watches, laptops, iPad, cash counting machine, and walkie-talkie sets, were also recovered.
According to the police, 25 teams, comprising 380 police personnel, conducted simultaneous searches at 19 locations in Delhi and six locations in Haryana. A total of 26 people found at these locations were detained and six have been arrested for various offences based on the recovery during the raids and searches. The operation, aimed at dismantling the network of gangsters in Dwarka and its adjoining areas.
During operation, mobile phones and other electronic devices have also been taken into possession to find out the connection with the gangsters who are operating the gangs from abroad. Analysis of these devices is in progress.
The arrested people have been identified as Pawan alias Prince (18), a resident of Haryana, Himanshu alias Machhi (24), Prashant (32), Rahul Diwakar alias Manpreet (25), Ankit Dhingra alias Noni (34), and Parveen alias Doctor (35), all residents of Delhi.
One sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Pawan who is a sharp shooter of Nandu gang and previously involved in the highlighted firing cum extortion case of Raj Mandir Store, Pashchim Vihar and a workshop situated at Chhawla.
Himanshu was nabbed with a country-made pistol and live cartridges. He is the associate of Vicky Takkar gang and previously involved in seven cases of attempt to murder, arms act cases. Similarly, police recovered one sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges from Prashant. He is a sharp shooter of Nandu gang and previously involved in 11 cases of firing, extortion and Arms Act.
Diwakar is an associate of Vicky Takkar gang and previously involved in 20 cases attempt to murder, arms act and carjacking cases. Dhingra was previously arrested in 10 cases of arms and robbery. He recently came into contact with Monu Dingra, an aleged financer of the Nadu gang, while Parveen was previously involved in over 25 criminal cases, police added.