Delhi Police raids 25 locations, arrests six gangsters; recovers arms, cash, and gold worth over Rs 84 lakh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has conducted raids and search operations at 25 locations in the national capital and Haryana in the wee hours of Monday and arrested six criminals with the recovery of arms, cash, and jewellery, officials said.

According to the police, a total of Rs 34.75 lakh and gold jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh have been recovered from the house of alleged financer of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.

The detained as well as arrested people belong to Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vicky Takkar gangs. Six habitual criminals involved in firing/extortion cases have been arrested during the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Eight pistols, 29 live cartridges, three magazines, one bullet proof car, 14 high end watches, laptops, iPad, cash counting machine, and walkie-talkie sets, were also recovered.

According to the police, 25 teams, comprising 380 police personnel, conducted simultaneous searches at 19 locations in Delhi and six locations in Haryana. A total of 26 people found at these locations were detained and six have been arrested for various offences based on the recovery during the raids and searches. The operation, aimed at dismantling the network of gangsters in Dwarka and its adjoining areas.

During operation, mobile phones and other electronic devices have also been taken into possession to find out the connection with the gangsters who are operating the gangs from abroad. Analysis of these devices is in progress.