DUSU elections: Beyond posters & protest

After a long time, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election this year is seeing a noticeably low-key atmosphere on campus. Gone are the days of loud rallies, handmade posters plastered everywhere, and aggressive shows of political strength. This time, strict regulations have kept things relatively clean and orderly — from restrictions on vehicle movement and black-tinted windows to a complete ban on distributing flyers by student bodies. Only a few supporters were seen walking the roads, keeping the energy subdued.

Rather than the usual blame games and aggressive sloganeering, the election campaign has shifted focus towards more student-centric issues such as the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the controversial First Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), and the ongoing undergraduate admission process. The 2025 DUSU election marks a more mature and issue-driven contest, highlighting academic concerns and practical reforms, making it one of the most “clean and green” elections in recent memory.

Understanding DUSU

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) serves as the representative body for students from most of the colleges and faculties within Delhi University. Additionally, each individual college has its students’ union, with elections held annually. These student elections are highly competitive and generate significant enthusiasm. Many former DUSU office-bearers have gone on to hold public office at both state and central levels.