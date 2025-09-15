DUSU elections: Beyond posters & protest

After a long time, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election this year is seeing a noticeably low-key atmosphere on campus. Gone are the days of loud rallies, handmade posters plastered everywhere, and aggressive shows of political strength. This time, strict regulations have kept things relatively clean and orderly — from restrictions on vehicle movement and black-tinted windows to a complete ban on distributing flyers by student bodies. Only a few supporters were seen walking the roads, keeping the energy subdued.
Rather than the usual blame games and aggressive sloganeering, the election campaign has shifted focus towards more student-centric issues such as the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the controversial First Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), and the ongoing undergraduate admission process. The 2025 DUSU election marks a more mature and issue-driven contest, highlighting academic concerns and practical reforms, making it one of the most “clean and green” elections in recent memory.
Understanding DUSU
The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) serves as the representative body for students from most of the colleges and faculties within Delhi University. Additionally, each individual college has its students’ union, with elections held annually. These student elections are highly competitive and generate significant enthusiasm. Many former DUSU office-bearers have gone on to hold public office at both state and central levels.
Poll process
DUSU elections are conducted through direct voting by students from the university and its affiliated colleges and are typically held between August and September each year. The elections this year will be held on September 18, and the counting of votes will take place on September 19.
DUSU 2023 and 2024: Winners
In a closely contested Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won two seats each in the 2024 polls.
NSUI’s Raunak Khatri was elected the president, and Lokesh Choudhary was the joint secretary. On the other hand, ABVP’s Bhanu Pratap Singh was elected vice president, and Mitravinda Karanwal won the post of secretary.
The Congress-backed NSUI made a strong comeback in the DUSU elections last year, ending a seven-year drought. Meanwhile, in 2023, the RSS-affiliated ABVP won three central panel positions, including the presidency, while the Congress’ student wing, NSUI, secured the vice-presidency. The elections were held after a gap of three years due to the pandemic. In the 2023 DUSU elections, the ABVP secured three key posts: president, secretary, and joint secretary, while the NSUI bagged the vice-president’s position. Tushar Dedha of ABVP became president, Abhi Dahiya of NSUI won the vice-president post, Aprajita of ABVP was elected secretary, and Sachin Bainsla took the joint secretary’s seat.
Voter turnout in the past
In 2024, Delhi University witnessed its lowest voter turnout in the last 10 student union elections, with only 29.7% of students casting their votes. It was 13 years ago in 2011 when the DUSU election had seen a voter turnout of 30% owing to heavy rainfall that day. However, the elections held on September 22 in 2023, after a gap of almost four years, witnessed a voter turnout of 42%.
According to professor Chander Shekhar, the former chief election officer for the polls, last year’s voting percentage showed an increase from the previous DUSU elections in 2019, when it stood at 39.9%. However, it fell short of surpassing the nearly eleven-year-high figure recorded in 2018. The turnouts in the years 2018 and 2017 were reported as being at 44.4% and 42.8%, respectively.
DU’s paperless campaigns
The university has designated a space at the DU website through the computer centre to upload the election-related material by the office of the Chief Election Officer (CEO). The candidates can submit an electoral speech in a video clipping, not exceeding ten minutes, to the office of the CEO latest by September 19, by 5 pm. This would be uploaded on the DU website after the approval of the Chief Election Officer. Also, the candidates may use social media free of cost.
Besides, the code of conduct also states that no candidate shall be permitted to make use of printed posters, printed pamphlets, or any other printed material for the purpose of canvassing. Candidates may only utilise handmade posters for the purpose of canvassing, in accordance with the NGT order, and the candidates may only utilise handmade posters at certain designated places in the campus, which shall be notified in advance by the authorities.
ASAP out of the race
AAP’s newly launched student wing, ASAP (Aam Aadmi Students’ Association of Progressives), will not contest DUSU elections this year; the AAP issued an official statement just five days ahead of the polls scheduled for September 18. This decision came as a surprise, as ASAP was expected to make its poll debut this year. The Delhi unit of AAP announced that while ASAP would not field any candidate, it would support a few “good candidates” in selected colleges. The official reason provided was a strategic choice to focus on student issues rather than direct involvement in electoral politics.
The controversy deepened when reports emerged that certain individuals connected to ASAP attempted to present an NSUI candidate as their official representative, spreading misleading press releases. In response, the Delhi AAP unit issued a firm public clarification, denying any link to such efforts and emphasising that ASAP’s decision was consistent with its original stance. This sudden withdrawal and the ensuing confusion raised questions about the party’s strategic calculations and intentions just days before the high-stakes DUSU elections.
Sadiq Raza, the state vice president of AAP’s former student body CYSS, which was recently dissolved, stated, “We are not in this for the numbers. We are here to support the best candidates who can bring about positive change and represent the student body effectively. The students of DU deserve leaders who will prioritise their needs above all.”
VOICES FROM LEADERSHIP
Virendra Singh Solanki, national general secretary, ABVP said, “The ABVP manifesto highlights the real issues faced by students of DU. It reflects our belief that students are not merely citizens of tomorrow but also active citizens of today. By prioritising subsidised metro passes, provisions for specially abled students, and women-centric measures, this manifesto demonstrates that ABVP-led DUSU is committed to working 365 days a year in the interest of students. In the coming days, ABVP will actively take these student-centric issues to the DU community during the campaign.”
Aryan Maan, ABVP candidate for president said, “ABVP’s leadership has always been trusted by students of Delhi University. This year, we are determined to ensure adequate sports facilities and nutrition, campus accessibility audits for specially abled students, and free Wi-Fi access across DU. With these initiatives, we aim to establish DU as a premier global institution.”
NSUI national president Varun Choudhary expressed full confidence in a decisive victory, stating, “We are confident of winning 4-0. We are following the path of Rahul Gandhi and are determined to safeguard the Constitution of India. NSUI is fighting these elections on the core issues of students—campus infrastructure, women’s safety, reservation in colleges, hostel and faculty appointments, scholarships and fellowships.”
Anjali, presidential candidate of the SFI-AISA, said, “Our consistent efforts to make a real difference in students’ lives – through initiatives like the concessional metro pass campaign, CUET admission assistance, and demands for affordable education, hostels for all among others. We have placed SFI-AISA a step ahead of our competitors. We want to expose the rampant use of money and muscle power by organisations like NSUI and ABVP. We urge students to cast their votes for candidates who have been genuinely committed to the cause of student welfare.”
Left parties’ dilemma
In DU, the left student movement has significantly weakened over the years, leaving only two major left parties – SFI (Students’ Federation of India) and AISA (All India Students Association) – actively contesting the DUSU elections. Unlike Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where left parties have historically held a strong presence and often form united fronts, the situation in DU is very different. Here, other smaller left-wing student organisations exist but remain largely marginalised and unable to form alliances, forcing them to contest elections independently.
According to a section of students, the left parties focus on real student issues such as affordable education, hostel shortages, mental health support, and transparency in union spending and engage directly with students across colleges. “Their campaigns highlight substantive issues that affect the daily lives of students, in contrast to the wealth-driven election strategies of larger national organisations like ABVP and NSUI”.
However, despite their efforts and strong ideological grounding, left parties struggle to garner significant votes. The absence of a united left alliance in DU further fragments their voter base, weakening their electoral impact. Consequently, they remain sidelined in a political environment dominated by well-funded, establishment-backed parties.
Commenting on this, Abhigyan, Delhi state president of AISA, said, “It’s not that we don’t want to contest the election together, but the student organisations have their own agendas. We have been making appeals to all student organisations to fight together to wipe out ABVP from the campus, but no one wants to be on the same page. We had sent proposals to the NSUI as well and even the SFI, but nothing could be finalised.
Meanwhile, SFI president Sooraj Elamon said, “As a national organisation, we are always open to discussions. We don’t want to run away from any sort of alliances. It is just that we are trying to formulate things.
I also believe that alliance is a necessity considering the current political scenario”
NSUI Rollback of fee hike & affordable education
2 days of menstrual leave per semester and sanitary napkin vending machines
Ensure safe, democratic campus spaces free from hate ideologies
Develop smart classrooms, free Wi-Fi, improved hostels
Establish a transparent and fair examination system to prevent paper leaks
Conduct regular gender sensitisation workshops and maintain fully functional counselling centres
Zero tolerance for harassment with legal aid, emergency response systems, more female guards, street lighs, CCTV, and women-only restrooms
Timely disbursement of scholarships & affordable transport
ABVP Subsidised health insurance schemes
Increased funding for college societies
Improved sports facilities
Accessibility audits for inclusivity
Free Wi-Fi access
Construction of new hostels
Research facilities and funds
Timely declaration of exam results
SFI-AISA End fee hike and roll back hiked fees.
Shift from loan-based financing model
Build at least two hostels per university, implement rent control within 2 km radius
Instated elected ICC and gender sensitisation cells
Scrap bogus SEC & VAC courses; restore core course credits.
Ensure concessional metro pass and better campus transport
Reinstate DU entrance exams; scrap CUET
Develop a disabled-friendly campus, gender-neutral washrooms, mental health centres and subsidised nutritious food
Electoral reforms for democratic elections