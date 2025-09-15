Hindi a symbol of culture & national identity: Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said, “Hindi is not merely a language; it is a symbol of our culture, civilisation, and national identity. It represents India’s pride and recognition across the world. We must pass on the rich heritage of Hindi to the younger generation,” at the Hindi Diwas celebration on Sunday.

Indraj highlighted that Hindi is the third most spoken language globally. Besides India, millions speak and understand Hindi in Mauritius, Fiji, Nepal, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and several other countries. He noted that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Hindi’s global popularity has grown significantly.

The Minister further said the presence of Hindi in digital media, films, television, journalism, and the internet is rapidly expanding. Hindi content is engaging millions of consumers on e-commerce platforms, mobile apps, and social media, creating new opportunities to strengthen the economy and generate employment.

The minister added that Hindi has a glorious history and world-class literature, with leading universities abroad offering Hindi studies, reflecting its rising international prestige. He emphasised that children should learn Hindi and make it an integral part of their daily lives. During the annual function, students presented performances rich in patriotism and cultural diversity.