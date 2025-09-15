Hostel for visually impaired soon in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As scheduled, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 major projects at the Thyagraj Stadium on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

The major projects include the Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel for visually impaired students, the Atal Asha Home for intellectually disabled persons, and the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens’ Home. The chief minster said the Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel, constructed near Timarpur close to Delhi University, is a unique initiative for visually impaired girls pursuing higher education in the Capital. Built at a cost of Rs 13.42 crore, the hostel covers a plot area of 3,703.43 sq. m with a built-up area of 975 sq. m and has the capacity to house 96 students.

She said the hostel has been designed to ensure accessibility and comfort, with barrier-free infrastructure, support staff, and facilities that promote educational and personal development. It will help young women pursue their studies with dignity, independence, and confidence. She added that secure accommodation is the biggest challenge for visually impaired students, and this hostel will bridge that gap by enabling them to study with self-reliance and dignity.

Gupta further announced that the Atal Asha Home, built in Narela, Outer Delhi, is a model facility for intellectually disabled individuals in the country. Constructed at a cost of Rs 40.60 crore on a 12,500 sq. m plot, the complex has a built-up area of 1,719.55 sq. m and can accommodate 220 residents.