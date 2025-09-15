Man dies in Delhi hotel after organising party, probe on as kin allege foul play

NEW DELHI: Panic gripped northeast Delhi’s Brahmpuri area after the sudden death of Mohit Garg, who was found unconscious in a hotel room where he had hosted a party with friends.

According to officials, Garg had checked into the hotel on Saturday afternoon and later invited a group of friends for a gathering in his room. The celebration, however, took a grim turn when he collapsed during the evening. Hotel staff informed the police, who arrived at the spot and found him unresponsive. He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”. His body was subsequently shifted to GTB Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, his family members strongly contested the police version, insisting that they had rushed him to hospital and not the police. Narender Kumar Garg, the victim’s father, alleged that his son had been “drugged and murdered” by those who attended the party. The angry relatives staged a protest outside JPC Hospital on Saturday night.

A family friend, Vikas Jain, echoed similar doubts, pointing to the discolouration of the body. “We are convinced it was not a natural death. There is more to the story, and strict action must follow,” he said.

Investigators are working to establish a timeline of events and determine if there was any substance abuse or foul play.

Meanwhile, a forensic team examined the hotel room to collect evidence. Officials confirmed that legal proceedings have begun and the identities of all individuals present at the party are being verified.