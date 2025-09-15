NSUI brings youth power to DU as Sachin Pilot rallies support ahead of DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: In a bid to energise the student electorate and reclaim its hold over Delhi University’s political landscape, the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is making a powerful pitch for change—led from the front by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

With just days to go before the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, NSUI is banking on the credibility and appeal of young leadership to sway student sentiment, positioning itself as the voice of real campus issues.

On Monday, Pilot, a youth icon within the Congress party and a former student leader, hit the ground running in DU’s North Campus.

Accompanied by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, he visited key colleges, including Miranda House, Campus Law Centre, and Hindu College, to rally support for the NSUI panel.

The high-voltage campaign momentarily turned tense outside Hindu College, where NSUI and rival ABVP supporters came face-to-face, exchanging slogans before security intervened.

Pilot used the opportunity to strike a chord with the students, stating, “Delhi University is not just any campus—it’s the heartbeat of student politics in India. The youth here are aware, vocal, and ready for a shift. Our candidates reflect their aspirations and our ideology promises that change.”

He added, “Our candidates will win with a majority. The government, whether it’s Delhi or the central government, is responsible for creating such a negative environment today, be it unemployment or any other issue. Hence, this election is important.”

Leading the change is 23-year-old Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, NSUI’s presidential candidate and a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies.

Marking a historic moment, she is the first woman in 17 years to contest for DUSU president, signaling NSUI’s renewed focus on inclusivity and progressive representation.

Alongside her, the panel includes Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary, and Lav Kush Badhana for joint secretary.

The party’s campaign is centred around real student issues—academic pressure, infrastructure, mental health, and campus safety—underlining its pledge to make the union more responsive and transparent.

The DUSU elections for the 2025–26 session will be held on September 18, with counting the next day.

In a promising sign for the Congress-backed outfit, NSUI had made a strong comeback in 2024 after seven years, winning the president and joint secretary posts.

This time, the party is aiming for a clean sweep—powered by young leaders and a clear message of change.