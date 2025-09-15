PWD plans to install 90,000 smart streetlights across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to replace more than 90,000 streetlights across the city with advanced sensor-based systems to reduce power consumption and improve monitoring. The new smart lights, which will automatically switch on and off depending on weather conditions and time of day, are expected to lower electricity bills

According to officials, the PWD’s road network spans 1,400 km and currently operates with about 50,000 LED and 40,000 sodium streetlights. These are managed using outdated technology, resulting in higher energy consumption. Sodium lamps also provide poor illumination and have scarce spare parts, while manual monitoring makes it difficult to detect faults in real time.

The proposed upgrade will replace 90,953 lights with thermal management-based smart systems. The new setup will include centralised monitoring and individual light controls to track operational status, energy usage, fault detection, light intensity, historical data, and location mapping. The control center will also oversee scheduling, dimming, and alarm notifications, enabling timely repairs and better efficiency.

The initiative is part of the Smart Streetlight Policy approved in June 2023, which aimed to convert existing lamps into LED lights with smart features. However, bureaucratic hurdles and the need for approval from the MCD, which oversees maintenance, delayed progress.

Officials estimate electricity consumption could be cut by half once the system is installed. “With this system, we will not only save on power bills but also improve maintenance. Real-time data will help us act quickly whenever faults occur,” a PWD official said.