Something needs to be done to stop use of muscle, money power in DUSU polls: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Something needs to be done to stop the display of money and muscle power in students' union elections, the Delhi High Court on Monday said, noting that high-end luxury vehicles, tractors and JCBs are being used for campaigning during the polls in Delhi University.

The high court "requested" the candidates contesting the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, their supporters and students not to indulge in any kind of violation till the poll process is over and cautioned them that any violation will be viewed seriously and will be treated as contempt of this court.

In 2024, noting the defacement done by the candidates and their supporters, the high court halted the results till all the defacement material, including posters, hoardings and graffiti, was removed and public property was restored.

"Money and muscle power are the last things to be flowing in the students' union elections. Something has to be done about the display of muscle and money power. This cannot creep into student politics. If there are still infractions or violations, it has to be taken to its logical end," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The bench said students must pay heed to the orders of the court and the concerns which are not confined to parties but concern the entire population of Delhi.

"We sincerely expect that there will not be any violation till the election process is over," it said.

In this regard, the role of student organisations would be precious, the court said, and added that it expects that their respective candidates should be instructed accordingly by the office-bearers of the organisations.

The bench said candidates cannot be allowed to take the law into their hands as they need to be responsible citizens and are also going to hold posts in future.

"We, having regard to the overall facts and circumstances and assurances by the parties to the petition, request the students, candidates and supporters not to indulge in any kind of violation... We may only issue a word of caution that any violation shall be viewed seriously and shall be treated as contempt of court," it said.