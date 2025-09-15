Two murders in two countries, one fugitive: Delhi man arrested after escaping Nepal jail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Arjun Kumar, alias Bhola (31), from the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly murdering his girlfriend eight years ago in east Delhi. Officials said on Monday that Bhola had been jailed in Nepal for another murder committed in the same manner but escaped during the recent unrest in the country.

According to police, Bhola was sentenced to 25 years in a Nepal jail for killing a woman by stabbing and slitting her throat, just as he had done in Delhi. During the recent riots in Nepal, he managed to escape and crossed over to India through the Raxaul border, where he was caught by a Crime Branch team.

The case dates back to November 17, 2017, when a man complained to New Ashok Nagar police station, reporting that his daughter had been abducted. He raised suspicion on Bhola and another man named Pintoo. Later, the woman’s body was found in Bhola’s rented accommodation. By then, Bhola had fled, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for his arrest.