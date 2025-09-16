CBSE issues new rules for Class 10 and 12 board exams

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2026 will be required to maintain at least 75% attendance to be eligible for results. This new rule, outlined in a circular released on September 15, 2025, links attendance directly to internal assessments, making it a key criterion for result declaration.

CBSE stated internal assessments are not a one-time event but an ongoing process throughout the two academic years. The assessments, which include class participation, periodic tests, projects and other activities, will be compromised if students regularly skip classes.

In such cases, even if a student is registered as a regular candidate, they will be placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category, meaning they will need to repeat the academic year or reappear for internal assessments. The board also reiterated that Class 10 and 12 should be viewed as structured two-year programs, with Class 10 covering material from both Classes 9 and 10, and Class 12 spanning across Classes 11 and 12.

Additionally, the circular clarified guidelines on subject choices. Class 10 students can choose two additional subjects, while Class 12 students may opt for one. However, these subjects must be studied over the entire two-year period, and schools were warned not to offer subjects without the necessary qualified teachers or infrastructure.